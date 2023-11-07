European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as China reported mixed trade data and investors looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due on Wednesday and Thursday for additional clarity on the U.S. rate outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Subdued As Investors Await Fed Speeches - November 7, 2023
- FTSE 100 Marginally Lower As Energy Stocks Drag - November 7, 2023
- CAC 40 Inches Lower As Investors Await Powell Speech - November 7, 2023