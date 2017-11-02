European Shares To Open On Cautious Note Ahead Of BOE Meeting

European stocks may open on a cautious note on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England interest-rate decision due later in the day. The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points despite uncertain economic outlook. This will be the first rise in a decade as Brexit-fueled inflation looks set to rise further on a weaker pound.
