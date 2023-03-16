European stock futures rose early Thursday, a day after chaos swept across global markets due to a sharp fall in the shares of Credit Suisse CSCH:CSGN. “If you look at what even the Swiss National Bank said yesterday with all the ratios, they’re all sound, everything is fine,..I don’t think they’ll need more capital,” Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of Saudi National Bank, the top shareholder in the Swiss bank, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday. Those comments came a day after he told Bloomberg that they won’t buy more shares of the lender, sparking a selloff that spread from Credit Suisse shares across Europe and U.S. markets, which have already been stressed by the failure of three U.S. banks. Late Wednesday, Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank, calling it “decisive action” to calm investors. Investors will be watching closely how European stock and bond markets trade in light of the fresh developments, as a European Central Bank meeting also looms. German DAX DX:DAX futures rose 1.4%, while those for the CAC 40 FR:PX1 and FTSE 100 UK:UKX rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Credit Suisse shares closed at a record low under 2 euros on Wednesday and European bond yields plunged, with U.S. equities DJIASPXCOMPclosing lower, but well off session lows. U.S. stock futures were trading flat to lower ahead of the market’s open later.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

