European Stock Momentum Seen Unabated As Focus Shifts To Data, BOE And Energy Crisis

European stocks are expected to open strong on Thursday post the FOMC’s status quo on rates and the announcement of a moderation in asset purchases that would be contingent on the progress towards employment and price stability goals. Post the FOMC outcome, focus in Europe is likely to shift to the slew of data releases, BOE policy review, energy crisis, etc.
