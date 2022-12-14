European stock markets are likely to open cautious on Wednesday amidst a more-than-expected decline in headline inflation in the U.S. and impending central bank decisions. The euphoria over declining inflation is however expected to be mellowed by the anxiety ahead of the interest rate decisions due on Wednesday by the Fed and on Thursday by Bank of England and European Central Bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Brace For A Cautious Opening On Wednesday - December 14, 2022
- European Stocks Close On Bright Note On Tamer-than-expected U.S. Inflation Data - December 13, 2022
- European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of US Inflation Report - December 13, 2022