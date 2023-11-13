European stocks closed higher on Monday with investors continuing to react to quarterly earnings updates, and looking ahead to inflation data from U.S. and Eurozone for further clarity on the outlook for interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher After Cautious Session - November 13, 2023
- European Shares Climb With Focus On Inflation Data - November 13, 2023
- FTSE 100 Gains In Early Trade; Phoenix Group Shares Surge Over 7% - November 13, 2023