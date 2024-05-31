European stocks closed higher on Friday with investors digesting eurozone inflation data, and a report on U.S. personal income & spending, and looking ahead to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement next week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher After Choppy Session - May 31, 2024
- European Shares Mostly Lower As Eurozone Inflation Rises More Than Expected - May 31, 2024
- FTSE 100 Gains As House Prices Bounce Back In May - May 31, 2024