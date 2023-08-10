European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors reacting positively to the latest batch of earnings announcements, and data showing cooler than expected U.S. inflation reading for the month of July.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher After Tamer-than-expected U.S. Inflation Data - August 10, 2023
- European Shares Mostly Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data - August 10, 2023
- FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of US Inflation Data - August 10, 2023