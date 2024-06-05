European stocks closed higher on Wednesday amid rising optimism about an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) tomorrow. Data showing an increase in Eurozone Composite PMI, and growth in France’s industrial output helped as well in lifting investor sentiment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher Amid Optimism Over ECB Rate Cut - June 5, 2024
- European Shares Gain As Eurozone Composite PMI Hits 12-month High - June 5, 2024
- European Shares Seen Opening Up Amid Softer US Yields - June 5, 2024