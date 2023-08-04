After recovering from a weak start, European stocks suffered a setback around noon on Friday, but recovered well to close on a fairly firm note after data showing a smaller than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment raised hopes the Federal Reserve will soon end its interest-rate hiking cycle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher As U.S. Jobs Data Helps Ease Rate Concerns - August 4, 2023
- European Shares Gain Ahead Of US Jobs Data - August 4, 2023
- European Shares May See Cautious Gains Ahead Of US Jobs Report - August 4, 2023