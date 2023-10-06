Despite suffering a setback around mid afternoon on Friday after data showing a stronger then expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll raised concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates, European stocks recovered amid high volatility to eventually end the day’s session on a positive note.
