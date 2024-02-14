European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, due largely to bargain hunting at scores of counters after the setback in the previous session due to hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher On Bargain Hunting, Strong Earnings Updates - February 14, 2024
- European Shares Inch Higher As UK Inflation Unexpectedly Holds Steady - February 14, 2024
- FTSE 100 Climbs As Inflation Holds Steady; Miners Slump - February 14, 2024