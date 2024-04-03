European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a less than expected increase in eurozone consumer price inflation. Markets also benefited by comments from European Central Bank’s Robert Holzmann that the central bank might initiate interest rate reductions as early as June as inflation might decline faster than anticipated.
