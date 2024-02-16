European stocks closed higher on Friday, extending recent gains, with investors cheering UK retail sales data and some encouraging corporate earnings updates. Optimism about interest rate cuts by several central banks sometime in the second half of the current year contributed as well to the positive mood in the region.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher On Strong UK Retail Sales Data, Rate Cut Hopes - February 16, 2024
- European Shares Gain On Rate Cut Hopes - February 16, 2024
- FTSE 100 Rises As Retail Sales Rebound - February 16, 2024