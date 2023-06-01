European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday with investors cheering signs of progress on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, encouraging manufacturing data from China and dovish comments from Fed officials hinting at a pause in interest-rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Higher On U.S. Debt Deal News, Eurozone Inflation Data - June 1, 2023
- European Shares Rise As Debt Default Worries Ease - June 1, 2023
- FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Surge On China Data - June 1, 2023