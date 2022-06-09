European Stocks Close Lower Again On Growth Worries, Rate Hikes Jitters

European stocks closed lower on Thursday, extending recent slide, as the European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed its intention to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next month and downgraded its growth forecasts.
