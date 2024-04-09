European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of crucial economic data, including reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement, and the release of the Fed minutes, for more clues about the outlook for interest rates.
