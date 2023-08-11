European stocks closed weak on Friday after data showing hotter than expected U.S. producer price inflation in the month of July triggering speculation the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer duration.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Lower As Hot U.S. PPI Data Raises Interest Rate Concerns - August 11, 2023
- FTSE 100 Slides As Commodity Shares Drag - August 11, 2023
- CAC 40 Tumbles On China Concerns - August 11, 2023