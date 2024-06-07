European stocks closed lower on Friday as the euphoria over an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank subsided a bit, and expectations of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve faded a bit after data showed a much stronger than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in May.
