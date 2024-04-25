European stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and economic data from Europe and the U.S. Data showing a spike in U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index raised concerns the Fed might hold interest rates higher for a longer period.
