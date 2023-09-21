European markets ended on a negative note on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of monetary policy decisions from global central banks, including the Bank of England (BoE) and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Lower As Investors Weigh Impact Of Central Banks’ Policy Moves - September 21, 2023
- European Shares Drift Lower On Interest-rate Concerns - September 21, 2023
- FTSE 100 Edges Lower As Commodity Stocks Drag; BoE Decision Awaited - September 21, 2023