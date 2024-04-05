European stocks closed lower on Friday, weighed down by persisting tensions in the Middle East, and continued uncertainty about Fed interest rates after hawkish comments from some Fed officials and data showing stronger than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of March.
