European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a bigger than expected increase in consumer price inflation in the U.K. in the month of April, adding to concerns about the outlook for interest rates, after some hawkish comments from a few Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank might keep interest rates higher for longer.
