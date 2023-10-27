European stocks closed lower on Friday and several markets in the region dropped to multi-month lows, as U.S. PCE data raised concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to keep its monetary policy tight. The latest batch of corporate earnings updates were a bit disappointing.
