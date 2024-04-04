European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors digesting Eurozone private sector and producer price inflation data, the minutes of European Central Bank’s most recent policy meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on interest rate outlook, and awaiting the crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data due on Friday.
