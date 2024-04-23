European stocks closed higher on Tuesday with several markets hitting multi-month or multi-year highs, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbing to a fresh all-time high, as investors cheered some positive regional economic data and awaited a slew of earnings and economic updates from the U.S.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Encouraging Data, Rate Cut Hopes - April 23, 2024
- European Shares Rise On Solid Data, Rate Cut Hopes - April 23, 2024
- FTSE 100 Rises As Business Activity Expands - April 23, 2024