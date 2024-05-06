European stocks closed on a bright note on Monday, lifted by optimism about interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in the foreseeable future, and data showing improvement in Eurozone investor confidence and an acceleration in private sector growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close On Bright Note On Strong Data, Rate Cut Hopes - May 6, 2024
- European Shares Gain On Solid Data, Rate Cut Hopes - May 6, 2024
- CAC 40 Gains On US Rate Cut Optimism - May 6, 2024