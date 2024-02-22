European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors cheering some strong earnings updates, including U.S. tech major NVIDIA, which reported strong quarterly results and upbeat revenue guidance, in addition to digesting European and U.S. economic data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close On Firm Note As Investors Cheer Earnings, Economic Data - February 22, 2024
- European Shares Gain On Earnings, PMI Data - February 22, 2024
- CAC 40 Gains As Earnings Bring Cheer - February 22, 2024