European markets closed on a mixed note on Monday after stocks swung between gains and losses with investors making cautious moves ahead of a slew of major economic events, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s policy announcements, and Chinese factory activity report, U.S. jobs report and euro zone GDP numbers.
