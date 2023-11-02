Optimism about the outlook for interest rates and some encouraging earnings updates drove stock prices up in European markets on Thursday. Investors also digested a slew of economic data from the region.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close On Strong Note On Optimism About Outlook For Interest Rates - November 2, 2023
- European Shares Extend Gains For Fourth Day On Fed Rate Optimism - November 2, 2023
- FTSE 100 Rallies Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision - November 2, 2023