European stocks closed weak on Wednesday as uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates rendered the mood cautious. Investors also assessed the economic health of the region, tracking the latest batch of economic data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Close Weak Amid Uncertainty About Interest Rates - February 7, 2024
- European Shares Mixed As US Rate Cut Bets Recede - February 7, 2024
- FTSE 100 Marginally Lower On US Interest Rate Concerns - February 7, 2024