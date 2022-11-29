European stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade as investors reacted to Covid-related news from China and the latest batch of European economic data, and looked ahead to some crucial data, including the monthly jobs report, from the U.S., due later in the week.
