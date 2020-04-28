European stocks edge up at the open, putting them on track to enter bull market

European stocks opened higher Tuesday, extending a streak in which equities have closed higher for 11 of the last 14 sessions. The Stoxx Europe 600 inched up 0.2% in early action, with the index on track to enter a technical bull market with a rise of over 20% from its March lows. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points, while crude-oil futures tumbled 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

