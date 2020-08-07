European Stocks Eke Out Small Gains After Choppy Session

European stocks ended slightly higher on Friday after a choppy ride, as rising tensions between the U.S. and China, the impasse over coronavirus relief package talks in the U.S., and lingering worries about global economic growth rendered the mood cautious.
