European stocks extend gains for third-straight session

European stocks were poised for a third day of gains on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data helped investors set aside concerns over U.S. domestic unrest. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.7% and the German DAX index gained 0.9%. A private gauge of China’s service sector activity showed a sharp rebound, as investors waited for PMI services data out of Europe and unemployment data. In the U.S., protests against the death of an unarmed black man by a white police officer continued, and earlier curfews were largely ignored, but President Donald Trump appeared to back away from a threat to send the military to the streets. Dow futures [S: YM00] rose 124 points, with investors waiting for a private-sector payrolls survey due later. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

