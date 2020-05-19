European stocks extend gains from Monday’s rally as airlines rally

European stocks extended gains on Tuesday, after the sensational rally the previous session on news of a Franco-German proposal for a 500 billion euro recovery fund as well as a promising trial of a COVID-19 vaccine. Up 4.1% on Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%. The rally in airlines continued with gains for International Consolidated Airlines Group and, ahead of Friday’s contentious shareholder meeting, easyJet . Imperial Brands declined after cutting its dividend by a third. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177 points.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

