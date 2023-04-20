European stocks started off on a firm note on Monday, but after several key indices rose to multi-month and multi-year highs, pared gains and ended mixed as investors turned cautious and looked ahead to more earnings and economic data from the U.S. for more clarity on the state of the world’s largest economy.
