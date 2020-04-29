European stocks inch up amid earnings deluge

European stocks traded cautiously higher early Wednesday, amid an earnings deluge, but supported by gains for oil stocks. The Stoxx Europe 600 index opened flat, while the German DAX 30 index rose 0.4% and the FTSE 100 index added 0.3%. The Federal Reserve concludes its meeting Wednesday, while the European Central Bank will meet Thursday. Investors expect central bank to continue to offer verbal support to markets, though concrete measures aren’t widely expected, given the big moves seen in recent weeks. After British Airways said it would cut up to 12,000 jobs, shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group slid over 4%. Airbus SE shares rose 2% after the aircraft maker posted a net loss and falling revenue. Deutsche Bank gained 2.9% and Barclays PLC climbed 5%, as each reported results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story