Markets in Europe are seen opening on a cautious note on Thursday, ahead of key central bank reviews and major economic data releases. Interest rate decisions by Bank of England, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank are due on Thursday. Sentiment would also be shaped by Wednesday’s FOMC outcome.
