European stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Friday before eventually the day modestly higher. The markets got a boost in mid-day trading following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s closely watched monthly jobs report. The pan European STOXX 600 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 444.24, closing higher for the fifth consecutive session.
