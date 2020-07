European stocks opened at a more than four-month high on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a 750 billion euro recovery fund. The Stoxx Europe 600 traded up 0.7%, while the euro traded at $1.1462, up from $1.1448. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 117 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

