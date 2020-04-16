European stocks open higher after worst day in nearly three weeks

European stocks opened higher Thursday, after the Stoxx Europe 600 on Wednesday suffered its biggest single-day loss in nearly three weeks. The German DAX rose 1.4% as Chancellor Angela Merkel set out plans to begin re-opening the economy, and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.9% as futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213 points.

