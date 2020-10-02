European stocks open lower after news Trump has contracted COVID-19

European stocks opened lower Friday after the news U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracted COVID-19. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.8%. Airplane maker Airbus fell over 2%, and industrial gasses firm Linde also dropped 2%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 303 points.

