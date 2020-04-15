European stocks open lower as investors pause after five-day winning streak

European stock markets opened lower Wednesday, as investors appeared ready to pause after a five-session winning streak. The hesitation comes what’s expected to be a gloomy earnings season gets underway, and after Tuesday’s warning from the International Monetary Fund said the coronavirus pandemic could trigger the worst year for the global economy since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2%, while the German DAX index [dx: dax] fell 0.3% and the FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 171 points, or 0.7%, to 23,710, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

