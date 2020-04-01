European stocks open lower, U.S. equity futures fall amid grim coronavirus forecast

European stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with U.S. stock futures also under pressures after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “very painful” two weeks ahead in the country’s coronavirus battle. Experts warned of a staggering 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. deaths even after adhering to social distancing guidelines. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 2.3%, while Dow industrials futures fell over 600 points, or 2.8%. The first quarter marked the worst first quarter for the Dow and worst quarter European equities since 2002.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

