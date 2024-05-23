European stocks pared early gains and ended on a mixed note on Thursday as investors continued to assess the likely moves of central banks with regard to interest rates in the wake of recent economic data, and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting released on Wednesday.
