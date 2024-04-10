After holding firm till around late afternoon, European stocks came off higher levels on Wednesday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices advanced by slightly more than expected in the month of March.
Still, most of the markets in Europe managed to end the day’s session on a positive note with investors looking ahead to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announ
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Stocks Pares Gains After U.S. Inflation Data, But Close Mostly Higher - April 10, 2024
- European Shares Climb As Investors Seek Clues On Fed Rate Cuts - April 10, 2024
- FTSE 100 Gains Ahead Of US Inflation Data - April 10, 2024