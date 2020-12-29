European stocks rise after new U.S. records, with DAX also at peak

European stocks rose in early action Tuesday following a record-setting day on Wall Street. The German DAX moved higher after it also closed at a record on Monday, with the U.K. FTSE 100 and French CAC 40 also gaining ground. Advancers included travel stocks such as TUI and Lufthansa , while U.K. banks including Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays fell. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

