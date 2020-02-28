European stocks sink further into correction territory amid coronavirus fears

European stocks pushed further into correction territory on Friday, and were poised for the worst week since the depths of the global financial crisis as global equities continued to sink on coronavirus fears. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 3.8% to 374.56. The index fell 3.75% on Thursday and meet one definition of a correction as it dropped 10.2% from its record close of 433.90 reached February 19, 2020. The index is down over 12% for the week, which is the worst since a 21% drop seen during the week ending Oct. 10, 2008.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

