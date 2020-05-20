European stocks slip amid disappointment over coronavirus drug

European stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors expressed disappointment over a potential coronavirus vaccine. The Stoxx Europe 600 index , the German DAX and the FTSE 100 index all fell around 0.5% each. A report that dashed hopes over Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine candidate also left Asia stocks mostly weaker. That drug news drove a sharp rally for global equities at the start of the week. But U.S. stock futures indicated a rebound for Wall Street later, following Tuesday’s weaker close. Shares of Marks & Spencer PLC jumped 5.7% after the retailer reported results. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

